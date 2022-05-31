Deadly crash leaves one dead in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash at a Northeast Portland intersection early Tuesday morning left one dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Police responded to a car crash on Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. PPB said a car left the road and crashed into a power pole. The driver was found dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died. The investigation closed NE 102nd Ave just south of NE Prescott St.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-144599, or call (503)823-2103.

