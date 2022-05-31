Lifeguards returned to Glenn Otto Park over the Memorial Day Weekend

TROUTDALE Ore. - With summer just around the corner, people will be hitting the water to cool off. Over Memorial Day Weekend, lifeguards returned to the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale.

Last summer, the American Medical Response River Rescue team assisted over 200 subjects at Glenn Otto and High Rocks combined. On Monday, the water temperature was 46 degrees. Zach Green of the AMR Rescue team says, just because the sun is out on a hot summer day, doesn’t mean the water will be warm.

“It’s always a risk jumping into that cold water again we’re worried about cold shock and can paralyze even the strongest of swimmers,” says Green.

There will be 2 to 4 lifeguards on duty every day. They will also have free life jackets to loan to swimmers. If you consider yourself an experienced swimmer, Green says to never underestimate mother nature.

“Strong swimmers tend to underestimate one, the temperature of the water It can lead to a lot of hazardous situation’s as well as just a strength of the current.”

If you find yourself in a distress situation, River Rescue says to try and get the attention of someone on shore. If people want to help, their rule of thumb is ‘Throw, don’t go.’ Green says to throw something that floats to help the swimmer and if you get in the water to help someone who’s drowning, there’s a significant risk of double drowning.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily at Glenn Otto Park from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will run through Labor Day weekend.

