Memorial Day marks start of ‘The 100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Memorial Day weekend not only marks the unofficial start of summer, but also one of the most dangerous times of the year of younger drivers. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, transportation experts call it the “100 deadliest days” for teenage drivers, with more than 30% of the nationwide car deaths involving teen drivers statistically occurring during that time.

Experts say now is the time for parents and guardians to talk to their teen drivers as school lets out for the summer. In one AAA study, around 72% of teen drivers ages 16-18 admitted to risky behavior behind the wheel.

Risky habits for teen drivers include driving with fellow teen passengers, driving at night, not wearing a seat belt, speeding, and driving distracted, drowsy, or impaired.

Oregon does have several driving restrictions in place for drivers under 18, including not allowing teens to drive between midnight and 5 a.m. unless they are going to work or a school event. Young drivers also cannot be on any electronic device at any time, including hand-free devices.

Experts advise parents and guardians to talk with their teen drivers early and often about dangerous behaviors behind the wheel and to lead by example.

