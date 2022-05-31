More Warm Days Ahead

What a beautiful day today was! Hopefully you have been able to enjoy the sunshine!

Tomorrow, we see the warm weather continue, however the sunshine won’t be as prevalent. Expect more clouds through the day tomorrow and hazy sunshine. We will likely see high temperatures in the upper 70s, with some spots of the metro having a good chance of hitting 80°. There is also a slight chance that tomorrow night, some could see a light shower. Thursday should be a sunnier day again with more warm temperatures in the upper 70s. Late into the evening there is a chance for a shower once again, with a better chance of showers overnight.

Heading into the end of the week and the weekend, it looks like the weather will start to change again. We will see a few showers through the day Friday. That wet weather will pick up through the weekend and temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Expect showers Saturday and rain to turn to showers Sunday.

A few showers will linger into Monday and by Tuesday we will likely see drier conditions and temperatures warming back up to around or just above normal.

