Seaside teacher dies in deadly Highway 26 crash

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) – A Seaside band teacher has died after a deadly car crash Saturday on Highway 26.

Oregon State Police say Seaside High School and Middle School band teacher Kyle Rieger, 26, was traveling eastbound near milepost 10 when a westbound black 2020 Tesla Model Y driven by Fredrick Scheffler II, 49, of Portland lost control. The Tesla collided with Rieger’s grey Hyundai Tucson van.

Scheffler II was pronounced dead at the scene. Rieger was taken to Seaside Providence Hospital before being LifeFlighted to OHSU where he died.

“This news is devastating to many in our school community,” wrote principal jeff Roberts in a letter to students and families. “Although Kyle was here for a short time, he had already had a great impact on students and colleagues alike and had a bright future ahead of him.”

On Sunday, Principal Roberts said the school was working to create plans of additional support for students on their return to class.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.