Tourists still head to the coast for the holiday weekend, despite the weather

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) — A holiday weekend of wet and cooler weather didn’t stop tourists from heading to the coast to enjoy an extra day off.

The sun made an appearance Monday but Saturday and Sunday were full of rain and clouds. In Seaside, traditionally a popular spot to enjoy Memorial Day weekend, crowds still filled the sidewalks but they were smaller than usual. Nick Wright, Manager of Sam’s Seaside Café, said he saw about half the number of customers this year, compared to last.

“The weather didn’t participate like we hoped, numbers were down a little bit but people were still out, just not quite like they were last year,” Wright said.

Wright said the gloomy weather this spring has been tough on his business. Especially when weekends were forecasted to have rain and cold temperatures.

“We were still coming out of COVID stuff so I think people were just happy to be out last year,” Wright said. “I think this year, people that had hotel rooms came down and still weathered the storm but it was not what we had last year.

However, the cooler weather was great for some other businesses. Across the street from Sam’s Seaside Café, cashiers at Shorelines Northwest, said they saw lots of people escaping the weather by shopping indoors.

“We’ve been very busy yesterday. Instead of the beach, they were enjoying the stores,” said cashier Christina Peterson.

But even with a slower than usual Memorial Day weekend, businesses on the coast have their eyes set for summer.

“As soon as we get the good weather, people will be back for sure but people are still coming out even with the bad weather,” Wright said. “So I think people are really happy to be out.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.