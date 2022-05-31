Vancouver man sentenced in child sex trafficking ring

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Vancouver man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his involvement in child sex trafficking, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

Keonte Desmond Scott, 24, will serve 97 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

The D.A.’s Office says along with Johnl Jackson, 34, also of Vancouver, and Diana Petrovic, 23, who was in a relationship with Scott, minor girls were trafficked for financial gain.

Trafficking continued by Petrovic and Jackson during summer 2018, the D.A.’s Office said, when Scott returned to prison.

Authorities learned of the trafficking in early 2019 when several minors told police of the trafficking at the hands of Scott and Petrovic. Investigators also learned two girls, 14 and 15 year’s old, who had run away from their homes in Lane County and were introduced to Scott and Petrovic at a Vancouver mall before being taken to what is believed to be Jackson’s house. The girls were then promised to be taken to an upscale party but were instead taken into Portland and sold for sex. The girls were then separated from Scott and Petrovic and taken home by one of their mother’s the next day.

On May 8, 2019, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a six-count indictment charging Scott, Petrovic, and a third accomplice, Evan Blake Barajas, 24, of Vancouver with sex trafficking of children and transporting minors with intent to engage in sexual activity. On Dec. 4, 2019, a fourth accomplice, Jamil Timpke-Rhoades, 23, of Vancouver was added as a co-defendant by superseding indictment.

Scott pled guilty on Dec. 9, 2021 to two counts of sex trafficking.

Jackson will be sentenced for his involvement July 25, while Petrovic will be sentenced April 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.