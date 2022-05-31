WARMEST WEATHER SO FAR THIS YEAR

Good morning! It’s a dry and mild start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Clouds are drifting in from the east, which is keeping our early morning temperatures in the 50s. Most of the clouds will clear out by mid to late morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. High pressure is building in, with much warmer air associated with it. That system, combined with our strong late May sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 70s.

Each afternoon through Thursday will feature pretty warm temperatures. Highs will get close to 80 each day. Wednesday still looks tricky because a lot of clouds will be streaming in. We could even see an isolated shower late in the day. Thursday should be mostly sunny. If we only hit 80 one of these three days, Thursday looks like the mostly likely day we’ll do it.

High pressure will push east of the region by Friday and Saturday, opening the door to more cloud cover and increasing shower chances. Temperatures will dip into the mid 70s and eventually the 60s. Sunday looks like it will be the wettest day of the weekend (just in case you have outdoor plans). Showers should taper off as we head into Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.