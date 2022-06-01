Clackamas County couple arrested, accused of trafficking fentanyl in Central Oregon

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A couple from Clackamas County were arrested this week following a drug investigation in the Central Oregon area.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team said agents identified Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, 42, both from Gladstone, as fentanyl traffickers. An investigation alleges the Stavrakis’ imported fentanyl pills from the Clackamas County area into Central Oregon where they distributed it.

During a surveillance operation in the Redmond area, CODE said detectives saw criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution and contacted the Stavrakis’ during a traffic stop on Highway 97.

CODE said an Oregon State Police drug detection K9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside the couple’s 2022 Honda Civic. According to CODE, the couple gave fake names and became uncooperative to prevent detectives from learning that Johnny Stavrakis had two outstanding arrest warrants.

During a search of the Honda, CODE said detectives found a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl and other evidence of commercial drug sales.

Johnny Stavrakis was booked into the Deschutes County Jail for charges of unlawful possession, manufacture and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), giving false information to a peace officer, and the two outstanding warrants.

CODE said Martha Stavrakis was cited for unlawful possession, manufacture and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) and hindering prosecution.

