DMV to keep reduced business hours due to understaffing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for the DMV, but offices are experiencing staff shortages across the state.

The Oregon DMV says they are 20% understaffed, the largest employment deficit they’ve ever seen. DMV employees see about 50,000 Oregonians weekly via more than 60 offices across the state. The DMV had to reduce hours at 10 of those 60 field offices and temporarily close six. DMV Spokesperson, David House, says it’s because there have been fewer applicants.

“What’s different is it’s gotten harder and harder to find people even applying for the positions and that’s caught up with us in the past few months,” says House.

At the moment, the DMV has over 90 positions available. The department says over the last three years, they’ve added more than two dozen services to online. DMV customer, Kush, had to take a test to get his driver’s license. He even got a reminder last week that his appointment was Wednesday.

“I had to take a leave from work to come here for my appointment and now I have no idea when my next test is because they didn’t give me any heads up,” says Kush.

There are no other options for in-person services like a drivers’ test, and issuing a new card or Real ID. House says it’s because they must secure your identity.

DMV says they hope to hire more soon, but training takes a long time and aren’t sure when they’ll be able to open more offices. For now, the new hours will last through at least the summer.

Temporary Closed Offices

Ashland

Cave Junction

Lebanon

Redmond

Sandy

Stayton

Reduced business hours

As of May 31, these will be the business hours for the following offices:

Astoria: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

Canyonville: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-1:30 each day for lunch

Downtown Portland: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays

Heppner: Open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays only; closed 11:30-12:30 each day for lunch

Hermiston: Open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Junction City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Klamath Falls: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

Lake Oswego: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Lincoln City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed noon-1:30 each day for lunch

Milton-Freewater: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

It’s recommended you make an appointment as soon as possible or you may have to wait hours.

DMV keeps a list of approved third-party test providers here.

Apply for a job at ODOT today at www.odotjobs.com - select “Department of Transportation” under the Company menu.

