Father’s emotional message after deadly crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, family and friends of Bianca Ceperich gathered at Wesley Lynn Park in Oregon City to remember the 16-year-old. On Friday, May 20, Bianca and several friends were driving on South New Era Road in Clackamas County when, according to investigators, their sedan crossed the center line and hit a truck. Bianca, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The teen driver, the other two passengers, and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.

“It’s been rough. We were very close,” said Russell Ceperich, Bianca’s dad. “All of us are here. We are together. We are doing the best we can.”

Ceperich says his daughter, who he used to call princess or peanut, was passionate about life, her family, friends, and school.

“Bianca was just full of life,” said Ceperich. “She wrote an essay called ‘Taking risks.’ She believed in living life to the fullest. She just believed every day you should do what you want to do and if there was risk involved that was ok because if you don’t take the risk you’ll never know the reward. She was passionate about friends and school. Student council was her favorite thing. She was just a really good kid. She was really popular and very beautiful and we obviously miss her very much.”

A cross and flowers have been placed along the road near where the accident happened.

“I know that this was an accident, but it could have been so easily prevented,” said Ceperich, who is now urging parents and guardians to talk to their teen drivers about safe driving. “”It’s important. I look back on my childhood and my first car was a ‘66 mustang. I was like a normal teenage boy, you just don’t think. What they are doing on South New Era Road, it’s like a little race track for these kids. They just don’t think about these cars that are very powerful and that they are weapons.”

“We’ve barely begun to heal, but I know it’s important that people talk to their kids and that kids understand,” said Ceperich. “I stood out on that road at her memorial cross and watched these cars fly by me with the spray paint still on the road, the cross on the side of the road. They just don’t understand that it’s not a joke, it’s not a video game, you don’t get a do over. Our daughter is gone forever and the last thing I want is for someone to lose their child.”

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation and is seeking additional information in this case. Anyone with information regarding the May 20 crash is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form here.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

