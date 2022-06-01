JUNE BEGINS ON A WARM NOTE

Good morning! We’re kicking off the month of June with dry and mild conditions. Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s this morning. Mid to upper level clouds will be streaming in all day long, so don’t expect to see blue skies today (more-so hazy sunshine). It’ll still be plenty warm out there as high pressure builds over the West Coast. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s this afternoon. Thursday also looks quite warm, with temperatures getting close to 80 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon and evening, mainly along & east of the Cascades. We should stay mainly dry across our western valleys & the coast.

High pressure will move east of our region by Friday, opening the door to more cloud cover and a few light showers. Rain picks up this weekend, and the timing doesn’t look great for the Starlight Parade. Rain will spread inland Saturday afternoon and evening, and should transition to on & off showers around the mid-morning Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, only reaching the mid to upper 60s across the metro area.

Showers will taper off by Monday, setting the stage for multiple days of dry weather. A warming trend also looks likely, with highs rebounding into the low to mid 70s.

Enjoy this weather, and happy first day of June!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.