One More Warm, Sunny Day

We had another beautiful and warm day to enjoy! As expected, we had hazy sunshine through the clouds most of the day, but this afternoon we got more of that clearing and sunshine to enjoy. It was another warm one too!

We have one more warm day, with temperatures very similar to the past couple days tomorrow. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will also see a cloudier morning tomorrow, before we get clearing in the afternoon for a mostly sunny day from there. We will likely stay dry west of the Cascades, but into the Cascades and east, we will likely see some afternoon showers. Through the gorge there is a slight chance for thunderstorms, with a better chance for thunderstorms into eastern Oregon. Those could bring lightning, gusty winds and downpours.

Going into Friday, temperatures will cool down into the low 70s and we will likely see a few showers through the day. Late Friday night, it will turn a little wetter with rain into early Saturday morning. Saturday looks drier during the day, then wet weather returns again into the evening. We will remain wet through Sunday, where we will see rain likely transition to showers. By the end of the weekend, it’s possible we see 1.00-1.50″ of rainfall.

I think some light showers will linger into early Monday, but the rest of the day looks drier for now, with clouds decreasing later in the day. Temperatures through the weekend and Monday, will be cooler, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. We will be drying and warming through the middle of the next week. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s.

