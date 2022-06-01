Advertisement

Portland cyclist putting the pedal to the metal for a good cause

By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland cyclist Kathryn Giroux will be riding across America to help those in need around the world!

By biking the TransAmerica Bicycle trail, Giroux is hoping to raise awareness and meet her fundraising goal for World Bike Relief, an organization that provides bikes to those where distance is a barrier to getting education, healthcare and jobs.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the cyclist to learn more about what inspired to create this fundraiser and what she’s looking forward to on the road.

To learn more about her fundraiser click here.

To follow the journey on Instagram click here.

