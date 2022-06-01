Pride Month being recognized with flags flying over Vancouver City Hall

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Beginning Wednesday, Pride flags will be flown outside of Vancouver City Hall during the entire month of June. The City says this is the first time Pride flags are being flown at City-owned facilities.

The flags being flown is recognition of June being Pride Month. The Vancouver City Council will recognize the month with an LGBTQ+ Pride Month proclamation from Vancouver City Council to Vancouver USA Pride on Monday, June 6.

“Even as we strive for greater acceptance and equality here in Vancouver, the LGBTQ+ community continues facing legislative and hateful attacks across the country,” said City Manager Eric Holmes. “Now more than ever, it is important for communities like Vancouver to be loud and proud and to show other cities and states that acceptance and inclusion — rather than discrimination and exclusion — make our communities stronger.”

The City said Wednesday observing Pride Month is just one step taken towards recognizing the LGBTQ+ community. The City noted hiring its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director in 2021.

“Despite progress, LGBTQ+ communities are still targeted by heterosexism and transphobia,” said Vancouver DEI Director Alicia Sojourner. “Across the nation and within the City of Vancouver, the LGBTQ+ community still face unacceptable levels of discrimination and violence, especially youth, people of color and disabled LGBTQ+ community members, so we must remain vigilant and push back against those who seek to roll back our progress.”

