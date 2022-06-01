Salem man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a 2020 murder.

The jury ruled Manuel Elisha North shot and killed Herman Leslie Graham III, 48, of Salem, on the afternoon of Oct. 26, 2020 in the 3300 block of Pipebend Place Northeast.

A Marion County Grand Jury indicted North with second-degree murder, first-degree bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon.

North was found guilty Wednesday for second-degree murder. However, he was found not guilty on charges of first-degree biased crime.

North will serve life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

