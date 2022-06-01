Advertisement

Salem man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Manuel Elisha North.M
Manuel Elisha North.M(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a 2020 murder.

The jury ruled Manuel Elisha North shot and killed Herman Leslie Graham III, 48, of Salem, on the afternoon of Oct. 26, 2020 in the 3300 block of Pipebend Place Northeast.

A Marion County Grand Jury indicted North with second-degree murder, first-degree bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon.

North was found guilty Wednesday for second-degree murder. However, he was found not guilty on charges of first-degree biased crime.

North will serve life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tigard, ODOT pushing for federal funds for SW Hall Boulevard improvements
DMV says they hope to hire more soon, but training takes a long time and aren’t sure when...
DMV to keep reduced business hours due to understaffing
Pride flag flying over Vancouver City Hall.
Pride Month being recognized with flags flying over Vancouver City Hall
NASCAR expected to bring economic boost to Portland with Rose Festival
NASCAR expected to bring economic boost to Portland with Rose Festival