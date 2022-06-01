Will the Rose Festival provide a needed economy boost to Portland?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Rose Festival wrapped up its opening weekend over the Memorial Day holiday. While the rainy weather wasn’t ideal, Rose Festival officials say their busiest day was Friday night due to the firework show.

After two years of not having a rose festival, they didn’t know what to expect. They say if they see over a 100,000 people come through the gates and through downtown, that’s a good year.

The Rose Festival in past years has estimated a $50 million boost to the local economy over 3-4 weeks of events. Though it’s too early to tell what this year will bring, Rose Festival CEO, Jeff Curtis says he hopes the festival could get close to that number.

“We think this is going to generate an equal amount of activity for Portland and Boost Portland up again, which has been through quite a bit over these last couple years,” says Curtis.

Local businesses are also picking up. Paddy’s Bar & Grill nearby, say they saw a significant influx of business. The sales in their closing shift, generate about $2,500 is sales. John Seamon says, those numbers doubled. The Rose Festival certainly has national appeal. Officials looked at ticket data Tuesday morning and say 37 out of the 50 states took part in the event.

“People know about the Rose Festival, one of the top festivals in the country so think about that. They plan for it that’s what we’re seeing already,” says Curtis.

