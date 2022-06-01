WSP: Increasing number of drivers fleeing traffic stops

Wash. (KPTV) - The Washington State Patrol said they’re seeing more drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops.

“Some places are seeing, on a night shift, it can be three to five times a shift. One to two times on a day shift in some areas,” Sergeant Darren Wright said. “Between January 1 of this year and May 17 of this year, we’ve had it happen 934 times statewide.”

Wright said they don’t know exactly why drivers are more emboldened not to pull over when they see troopers’ lights flash, but said since House Bill 1054 became law last year, it’s been more difficult for troopers to chase a driver who’s trying to get away. As of now, troopers can only pursue under a specific set of circumstances.

“Probable cause of a violent felony like murder, rape, armed robbery, assault first degree, those kinds of things. Or reasonable suspicion the person is impaired,” he said. “We have to be able to articulate the person is impaired and have reasons for that. Not just, ‘Oh I think they might be drunk.’”

They must also consider whether that person poses an imminent threat more dangerous than a pursuit.

Wright said since this law passed, pursuits in the state are way down.

“From January to May of 2020 we had 219 pursuits to the Washington State Patrol. Those are pursuits we actually engaged in. Now, this year we’ve had 46,” he said.

There is another side to consider. With fewer pursuits the hope was there’d be fewer crashes, with fewer people being hurt. It may be too early to know about that, but for now troopers agree public safety comes first.

“It’s just the way we do business. We’ll adapt to whatever requirements there are,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.