12-year-old last seen driving Kia Soul missing from Washington County

Joseph Hromco.
Joseph Hromco.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old last seen driving a black 2018 Kia Soul.

Joseph Hromco, 12, was last seen Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of NW Murlea Drive.

Deputies say Hromco is a white male 5′4″, weighing roughly 100 lbs. with brown eyes and hair.

The Kia Soul he is driving has the Oregon plate’s 616KWF.

If you see Hromco, you’re asked to call deputies at 503-629-0111 or your local law enforcement agency.

