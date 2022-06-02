12-year-old last seen driving Kia Soul missing from Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old last seen driving a black 2018 Kia Soul.

Joseph Hromco, 12, was last seen Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of NW Murlea Drive.

Deputies say Hromco is a white male 5′4″, weighing roughly 100 lbs. with brown eyes and hair.

The Kia Soul he is driving has the Oregon plate’s 616KWF.

If you see Hromco, you’re asked to call deputies at 503-629-0111 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.