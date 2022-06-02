7 arrested in Salem shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Seven people have been arrested for allegedly shoplifting items from a Salem-area Target, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects range in age from 26 to 41 years old.

Over $1,000 in merchandise was recovered, according to police, including a shopping cart full of Tide laundry detergent and Pokémon cards.

After several businesses reported a recent spike in thefts, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they organized a sting operation to focus on shoplifters.

Commander Jeff Stutrud said, “We understand how impactful theft is to our local business community, their employees, and our community members who have to pay higher prices to make up for these losses. Our team knows many thefts go unreported by businesses each year; we want to encourage our local businesses to invest the time it takes to report thefts so we can better understand how significant this issue is in Marion County. We are fortunate to have partnerships with local law enforcement agencies and our local businesses so we can work together to address this issue. Our goal is to bring some relief to local businesses by promoting accountability and to do our part to keep Marion County a safe and affordable place to live, work, and play.”

