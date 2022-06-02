ANOTHER WARM DAY, SHOWERS RETURNING FRIDAY

Good morning! It’s a mild and dry start to our Thursday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Similar to Wednesday, temperatures are starting off in the 50s across most of our western valleys. Expect to see a mix of clouds and sun today, and another warm afternoon. Considering we’ll have slightly warmer air aloft and a bit more sunshine than yesterday, temperatures *should* hit 80 degrees at PDX. If that happens, it would be the first occurrence this year. Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up along & east of the Cascades today. Mid level winds coming out of the southwest should keep storms from drifting into our western valleys.

Clouds will build in tonight as high pressure inches east of our region, with light showers returning on Friday. It doesn’t look like it’ll be a particularly wet day, but temperatures should be about 10 degrees cooler. A few showers can’t be ruled out early Saturday, but there should be plenty of dry breaks to get outside. Saturday afternoon and evening is a different story. A very wet system will take aim at western Oregon and southwest Washington. Rain looks like it will arrive to the metro area around the mid to late afternoon (and earlier to the south and west). If you have any outdoor plans Saturday evening, prepare for soggy conditions. Rain will transition to frequent showers on Sunday, keeping highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers should taper off Monday morning, leading to another dry stretch.

High pressure will build in around mid next week, but there’s some uncertainty as to how strong the ridge will be. Some models have us climbing well into the 80s. We’re keeping highs in the mid to upper 70s for now, but stay tuned for adjustments.

Have a great Thursday!

