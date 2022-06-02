Advertisement

California man sentenced for scamming elderly Oregon couple

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A California man was sentenced to prison Thursday after scamming an elderly Oregon couple out of thousands of dollars, the Oregon District Attorney’s Office said.

Ijomah Joseph Oputa, 53, of Los Angeles, is said to have impersonated an elderly victim in April 2019 beginning after the victims, of Northeast Oregon, had recently obtained a home equity line of credit from First Community Credit Union. Just two weeks after, Oputa called the credit union, impersonating the elderly victim with the stolen identity.

The D.A.’s Office says Oputa then linked the victim’s bank account to his own email address, changed mailing addresses of the account and requested the debit card linked to the account be issued to him.

Between June 2 and July 12, 2019, Oputa is said to have used the card to purchase 41 money orders, totaling more than $32,000. The orders were then deposited into bank accounts Oputa controlled.

Bank records reviewed by authorities revealed roughly $71,000 had been laundered through the accounts.

In mid-July 2019, the victim reported the unauthorized account activity, having lost over $40,000.

In Feb. 2021, Oputa was charged with aggravated identity theft and bank fraud. A Federal grand Jury in Portland indicted him on the same charges, with Oputa pleading guilty to both charges in April.

Oputa will serve 36 months in prison with five years of supervised release. He’s also been ordered to pay $40,396 in restitution and forfeit $32,478.

