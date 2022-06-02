Forest Grove family sues memory care facility for wrongful death.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) — A Forest Grove family is suing Caring Places Management for $4.7 million after their loved one went missing from their Hawthorne House facility and was later found dead in a creek, one mile away.

Suzanne Tanous’ husband, Tofik Tanous was diagnosed with severe memory loss in 2016. They moved to Oregon from San Diego in April 2020. One year later, Suzanne said she could no longer take care of Tofik by herself so she looked to memory care facilities in the area for help. She thought she found an answer at the Hawthorne House.

“Hawthorne House had space,” Suzanne said. “It was near my daughter. I could walk there if I needed to. I toured with them and I thought it was a suitable place for him.”

Paying more than $6,000 a month, Suzanne assumed she was moving her husband into a place with proper care she could no longer provide on her own.

“I knew at this time he was late-stage Alzheimer’s, we know the end game,” Suzanne said, “But I just asked him to keep safe and keep him clean.”

But less than a week after moving in, Tofik went missing. Suzanne said she did not get a call from staff at the Hawthorne House alerting her about his disappearance. Forest Grove Police told her when they called asking if Tofik was with her.

“The only time they reached out to me is when the directors reached out to me the two days he was missing,” Suzanne said. “‘Have you heard anything from the police? Have you heard anything from the police?’ I knew what they knew, nothing.”

Two days after he went missing in mid-April of 2021, his body was found in Gales Creek. Suzanne said her husband’s death was easily preventable. Her lawyer, Jason Kafoury, called his death a complete neglect of care.

“This family entrusted the Hawthorne House with their loved one,” Kafoury said. “The Hawthorne house promised to take care of their family member and instead, in six days he was found dead in a creek. It is a horrible tragedy.”

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, under Caring Places Management’s ownership, there have been three violations of failing not to provide a safe environment. FOX 12 did reach out to DHS to see if the agency investigated Tofik’s death but we didn’t hear back.

Logan Pratt, General Counsel for Caring Places Management sent FOX 12 this statement about the lawsuit:

“The Hawthorne House has been caring for the elderly in our community for over 20 years. Our residents are our family, and our staff grieves for this loss. We are unable at this time to say anything further, in observance of the privacy of our residents and their families.”

Suzanne said the lawsuit isn’t about the money, it’s about holding long-term care facilities accountable.

“I do believe things happen for a reason, good or bad, and maybe the outcome will raise some eyebrows and maybe get some changes done,” Suzanne said.

