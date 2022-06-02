Advertisement

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital...
Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and then pointed the weapon at others before killing himself in a parking lot.(Source: WHIO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.

The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.

Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.

After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.

Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.

