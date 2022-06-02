Juvenile arrested in May murder of Gresham man, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Police have arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to the death of a Gresham man in May.

The shooting occurred May 18 just before 7 p.m. in the 19000 block of SE Yamhill Street. When police arrived, they located Leonard Eugene Madden, 55, of Gresham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Madden was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died.

The Gresham Police Department says on May 31, East Metro SWAT and PPB SERT served search warrants at two separate locations near SE 190th Avenue and SE Clinton Street in connection to Madden’s death.

Just before receiving search warrants, officer’s received reports of a 16-year-old possibly planning to bring a gun to Centennial High School. Officers then followed a vehicle away from one of the search warrant locations after it picked up the suspect.

Members of the MCT, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and East Metro SWAT followed the car which eventually stopped as it entered the driveway of David Douglas High School. Police say four subjects, including the homicide suspect, were contacted in the car and complied with officers. Inside the vehicle, police say a handgun was visible in “plain view.”

The suspect was transported to the Gresham Police Department and the vehicle was impounded for further investigation, Gresham P.D. say. The other three occupants of the car were released.

The 16-year-old was lodged into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center, accused of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon related to the death of Leonard Madden.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.