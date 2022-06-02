Advertisement

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID again

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley announced on social media Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Sen. Merkley released the following statement: “After recovering and feeling better, some COVID symptoms have returned and I again tested positive. This is occurring in a modest percent of folks who used Paxlovid and is referred to as ‘COVID-19 Rebound.’

“I am following CDC guidelines to isolate and will return to in-person work as soon as I am able.”

“This is yet another reminder that the virus is evolving and changing, and we all must be diligent to stay one-step ahead. We know the best way to mitigate the spread: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, and isolating and testing when you know you have been exposed.”

Sen. Merkley initially tested positive in late May.

