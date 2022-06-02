Oregon State softball team set for first game of Women’s College World Series

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Beavers softball team is making history, reaching the Women’s College World Series for just the second time in program history and the first time since 2006.

A total of eight teams made it to Oklahoma City. Of that number, three unseeded teams have crashed the party - Oregon State is one of those underdogs.

Of the 22 players on the Beavers squad, 14 are freshmen.

The Oregon State Beavers earned their way to the Women’s College World Series by beating Tennessee in the NCAA Regional Round. The Beavers won that series 2-to-1.

On Thursday, the Beavers will face No. 14 University of Florida. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. PT from Oklahoma City. The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

The Beavers and Gators will be joined in their double-elimination bracket by Oklahoma State and Arizona. The losing teams will play in an elimination game Friday, whoever loses that game is out of the tournament.

