Phil Knight makes bid to buy Portland Trail Blazers

FILE
FILE(AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Phil Knight has made a bid to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday that Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers.

Unnamed sources said discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that’s overseeing ownership of the team.

