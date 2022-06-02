Phil Knight makes bid to buy Portland Trail Blazers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Phil Knight has made a bid to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday that Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers.
Unnamed sources said discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that’s overseeing ownership of the team.
