Portland man arrested for May deadly shooting now facing charges for April murder of 33-year-old man

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was arrested after a deadly shooting at a southeast Portland apartment last month has been charged in connection with another deadly shooting that happened in April.

The Portland Police Bureau said 33-year-old Nathaniel C. Freeman has been charged in connection with the death of 33-year-old Nycole L. Griffin. Griffin died at an area hospital after he was shot in the area of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Ash Street on April 24.

Nycole Lashawne Griffin (Family photo provided by Portland Police Bureau)
Nycole Lashawne Griffin (Family photo provided by Portland Police Bureau)(Portland Police Bureau)

Police said Freeman was previously charged in the murder of 30-year-old Morgan “Max” K. Victor. Victor was found dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street on May 4.

Morgan “Max” Victor.
Morgan “Max” Victor.(PPB)

Freeman was arrested by US Marshals, with help from the Clackamas County SWAT, on May 10. He has been in custody at Multnomah County Jail since then.

Police said Freeman was arraigned on May 27 in Multnomah County court for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police have not released any further information about the investigation.

