Tigard, ODOT pushing for federal funds for SW Hall Boulevard improvements

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Some help is on the way to make a part of Southwest Hall Boulevard in Tigard safer.

The road has proven to be deadly. In March, 57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Southwest Hall Boulevard at Lucille Court when police said a driver hit them and ran from the scene. Kain died and her mother was hospitalized.

Community members have since asked for more crosswalks and street lights and Tigard Mayor Jason Snider agreed improvements need to be made.

“We were out on a tour a couple of weeks ago and our city manager, who was wearing a orange safety vest almost got hit,” he said.

Which is why the city and the Oregon Department of Transportation are working together to get $3.2 million in federal funding to add two enhanced crosswalks at Southwest Spruce Street and Southwest Hemlock Street on Hall Boulevard.

“These types of connections are critical for the safe movement of children, people on bicycles, people walking, people using transit,” Snider said.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici has personally taken on this project and 14 others to try to get her congressional colleagues to pay for the needed safety improvements.

Southwest Hall Boulevard is currently under ODOT’s jurisdiction but after improvements are made there are plans to transfer ownership to the City of Tigard so they can better address community concerns.

“Really it would better serve the community in local hands, with local folks making decisions about the future of this road and into the future,” Rian Windsheimer said. “We now have 217 and I5 that serve our through needs and access for regional and state-wide functions. This is more of a community street now and we need to get it in the appropriate hands and that takes some investment.”

ODOT is also working on other projects on Hall Boulevard like adding 67 ADA ramps this summer to increase accessibility.

