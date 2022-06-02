Tortoise found wandering around Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Are you missing a tortoise?

The Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter in Washington County is searching for the owners of a 42-pound tortoise that was brought to them Wednesday by two community members who found him on their way to a local skate park.

A spokesperson for the animal shelter told FOX 12, that at first, they tried to roll him into the building on a skateboard, but they ended up picking him up and carrying him in.

If someone believes this is their tortoise, they should contact the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter on their social media pages.

