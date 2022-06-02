Waterfowl no longer accepted at Oregon wildlife rehab centers due to bird flu

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Many wildlife rehabilitators have stopped accepting waterfowl due to the spread of avian flu in wild birds, according to a notice by state authorities on Thursday. Because waterfowl can carry the virus without showing symptoms, allowing them into rehabilitation facilities can put all the birds at the facility at risk.

“Goslings, ducklings and adult waterfowl can all carry the virus,” a statement from Oregon Fish and Wildlife stated. “If you find healthy ducklings or goslings without a parent nearby, please leave them alone and allow the parents to find them. If you choose to interfere, they can be released at the nearest waterway. Injured ducks and geese may be brought to an ODFW office for euthanasia. Please call ahead if you are bringing in an injured duck or goose.”

People who spot sick or dead wild birds should not collect or handle them but instead report the incident directly to their local ODFW office or the Wildlife Health lab at 866-968-2600 or email at Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Portland Audubon is one of many facilities currently not accepting waterfowl. “The risk of avian flu spreading to other birds in the wildlife rehab clinic is too high,” said Wildlife Care Center manager Stephanie Herman. “We cannot risk the health of other wildlife in our care centers. We are hoping this situation is temporary and normal rehabilitation operations will return by mid-summer. Our goal is to serve all native wild animals in need of help so this is a very sad and difficult situation.”

According to the statement, spring is the time of year when goslings, ducklings and other young birds are commonly picked up and brought into rehab centers. “Well-intentioned people mistakenly think these young birds are orphaned because they may be temporarily separated from their parents.”

The virus currently circulating in Oregon and other parts of the world is very contagious among birds and can sicken and even kill many bird species, including chickens, ducks, and turkeys..

Wild birds that typically carry the virus include waterbirds (such as ducks, geese, swans, gulls, and terns), shorebirds (such as sandpipers), and pelicans and cormorants. Dabbling ducks (such as mallards, pintails, and wigeons) serve as reservoir hosts for avian influenza A viruses although it often does not cause disease in these species.

The disease can also infect raptors (hawks, eagles) that prey on or consume sick or dead waterfowl. The wild bird species in Oregon most at risk from this strain of virus currently appear to be all waterfowl, shorebirds, eagles and scavenging species such as crows and turkey vultures.

While very contagious and deadly for some birds, the risk to human health is low according to the CDC.

