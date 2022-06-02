Wine Country Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community in the Willamette Valley

DAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) – What started as a way to lift spirits during early day of the pandemic in 2020 has now grown into a full Pride celebration highlighting the LGBTQ community in the Willamette Valley! Offering over twenty events through the month of the June, organizers are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the festivities. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise spoke with one of the founders of the event to find out what makes Wine Country Pride special.

Follow Wine Country Pride on Instagram and check out their full list of events.

