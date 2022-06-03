4 men face charges after undercover child predator sting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men as part of a undercover child predator sting, and detectives are worried there may be more victims.

The undercover sting was conducted on Thursday where investigators used social media platforms to pose as underage children. The sheriff’s office said people contacted the undercover investigators online and offered to meet a person they believed to be a child for sex.

The sheriff’s office said the men arrived at a undisclosed location to meet the child and were arrested. Those arrested were identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Clingman, of West Linn; 48-year-old Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, of Aloha; 34-year-old Thomas Hoffmeister, of Aloha; and 32-year-old Andrew Grabhorn, of Battle Ground.

All four arrested were charged with felony crimes of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. The sheriff’s office said Hoffmeister was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are concerned there may be more victims of the men arrested and are asking anyone with additional information to call 503-846-2700.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.