Auto body shop total loss in Vancouver fire; smoke visible for miles

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – An auto body shop went up in flames in Northeast Vancouver on Thursday and the clouds could be seen all the way from downtown Portland.

A nearby neighbor to the fire told FOX 12 that shortly after the fire started, she felt her trailer begin to shake. Unfortunately, the auto body shop is now a total loss.

The Vancouver Fire Department says the fire on Northeast 80th Avenue started just before 3 p.m. Thursday. The fire department added, the fire was also torching trees on the property and while crews got right to work, they say they ran into obstacles like downed power lines and multiple cars in the way.

Because of the size of the fire, it spread to a house on the property too, but firefighters were able to stop the fire, saving part of the house.

Mike Baldwin lives on the same road the fire happened and says he called 9-11 right away.

“It sounded like gunfire but then I saw the flames and realized what it was,” Baldwin said. “Cans, propane tanks and stuff exploding. I was really surprised to see that much smoke coming out of such a small building.”

Vancouver Fire Department says no one was hurt but one Vancouver firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

