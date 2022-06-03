Cooler day with mostly cloudy skies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Friday everyone! It’s a pretty mild morning with most of the metro in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies have rolled in with some scattered showers pushing on shore. We will see an occasional light shower today with a high of 70.

Steadier showers tomorrow morning with heavier rain by the evening, high 68. Sunday starts rainy then decreases to showers in the second half of the day, high 67. A couple of showers for Monday morning, then partly cloudy skies, high 67. Tuesday through Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

