Cooler & wet weather returns; a weekend soaking

We hit 81 degrees in Portland today; that’s the warmest so far this season and the first 80 degree day of the year. We’re seeing thin high clouds and some blue sky west of the Cascades, but on the east side there are lots of active thunderstorms and isolated downpours moving north through the state. We’re not expecting widespread thundershowers west of the Cascades, but anyone could see one develop at any time this evening.

Tomorrow will be a much cooler day, with a few light showers throughout the day- mostly early in the morning and Friday night. The Portland metro area will top out somewhere close to 70 degrees.

Saturday will be a wetter day. Models are showing light rain in the morning, some dry breaks midday, and then more moderate rain arriving some time in the early evening. Rain turns to showers on Sunday, with high temperatures still in the mid to upper 60s. Monday may start with some light showers, but those will taper off and we should get another stretch of dry, sunnier weather through the middle part of the week. Temperatures may be above average those days-- in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will remain in the 50s.

