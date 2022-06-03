Man cited in Multnomah County after joyride in stolen boat, deputies say

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – A 25-year-old man was arrested in Fairview Thursday night after reportedly going for a joyride in a stolen boat.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they first received reports around 8 p.m. Thursday that a man later identified as Andrew M. Belsher, 25, had launched the boat from Chinook Landing along with two other people, and was heading toward the main channel of the Columbia River.

MCSO responded, with the Portland Police Bureau Air Support locating and tracking the boat.

After tracking the boat, Air Support relayed its course had changed and was heading back to Chinook Landing where Belsher and the two passengers were detained.

Belsher was issued a criminal citation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The two passengers were not charged and released.

The owner of the boat and boat trailer met deputies at Chinook Landing where they said their property was taken Monday near Jantzen Beach. The pickup truck used to pull the boat was towed and is suspected to be an unreported stolen vehicle.

