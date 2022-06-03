New hotel on Vancouver Waterfront set to open to guests on June 15

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - As the Vancouver Waterfront continues to grow and take shape, the newest addition will give visitors a place to stay.

What began as a lumber mill in 1889 has transformed over the last 130-plus years to a sprawling mixed-use area where people can stroll, dine, drink, and now stay.

“It’s brining life to something that’s not. That was dead before, right,” said David Lenke, General Manager for AC Hotels by Marriott.

On June 15, the Vancouver Waterfront will include the first hotel with the AC Hotel set to open to guests.

“When I joined the project, it was basically a concrete block, and to see it finalized and opening in two weeks is really exciting,” Lenke said.

The first phase of the waterfront development opened with an apartment building with first floor commercial space, two restaurants, and a 7-acre park and pier in late 2018.

Now visitors can spend the night after a dinner or wine tasting.

“Our AC Lounge, which is our restaurant, will be open for dinner,” said Lenke. “Our executive chef is Tanner Ponzic. He has an amazing flare for food and he’ll be cooking Mediterranean style food.”

The hotel will employ 100 people with most of the positions already filled.

The Vancouver Waterfront Project will eventually include about 3,300 residential units, roughly 1-million square feet of office space along with shops, restaurants and other retail and services.

The Kirkland Building currently under construction will bring the second hotel to the project and managers hope to open in October.

