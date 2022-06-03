Nurses at two more Portland hospitals have voted to authorize a strike

PORTLAND ORE. (KPTV) – Both Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City have voted to authorize strikes against Providence. This follows a previously authorized strike by Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in May.

The Oregon Nurses Association, which represents the workers, says altogether more than 2,000 nurses have voted in favor of the strike.

“The unprecedented strike votes are to protest Providence’s illegal unfair labor practices (ULPs) and demand fair contracts which improve patient care, raise nurse staffing standards, make health care more affordable and address Providence’s growing staffing crisis,” the Oregon Nurses Association wrote in a release Thursday night.

ONA says if strikes are called, they will give Providence a 10-day notice to “allow management adequate time to cease admissions and transfer patients or to reach a fair agreement with nurses and avert a work stoppage.”

In regard to Providence St. Vincent, a spokesperson for the hospital said in April, negotiations stalled due to ONA.

“Providence has been asking for more dates from ONA in order to get a deal done – and to get a 9.5% increase into the paychecks of our represented nurses – but ONA has not been able to get additional sessions on the calendar,” the Providence spokesman said. “We believe we’ve made significant progress in the contract talks at Providence St. Vincent, and had good dialog at table.”

