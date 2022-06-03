ON & OFF SHOWERS, TURNING VERY WET LATE SATURDAY

Good afternoon! Showers have been passing through from time to time today, keeping temperatures on the mild side of things. It looks like high temperatures will end up in the 66-68 degree range when all is said and done. If you plan to be out & about this evening, prepare for more scattered showers.

The forecast hasn’t changed much for the weekend. A few light showers will be around during the morning and the early afternoon, but we should have plenty of dry pockets east of I-5. Between the early to mid afternoon, steady rain will spread across the coast and the southern Willamette Valley. Between the late afternoon and evening, expect that steady batch of rain to move into the metro area. It’s going to be a very wet night. Rain will transition to showers on Sunday, along with downpours and possibly a few isolated storms. We’ll likely see a few showers linger into Monday as well. Highs during that three day stretch will range between the mid to upper 60s. Large portions of the lowlands west of the Cascades will pick up 1-2 inches of rain.

Next week looks warmer and drier, but it may not be completely dry. Expect a lot of mid to upper level clouds, and temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great Friday night!

