Police: Robbery suspect pulled knife on security at SE Portland Walmart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after robbery at a Walmart store in northeast Portland.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at the Eastport Plaza Walmart located in the 4200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

According to police, the robbery suspect pulled a knife on security when confronted. No injuries were reported. Officers located the robbery suspect nearby, but he ran away.

Police said the suspect, identified as Daniel Zamudio, was located after officers searched the area with a K-9.

Zamudio was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for three counts for first-degree robbery and two warrants.

