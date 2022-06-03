Portland Public Schools discusses historical summer program budget

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Public Schools had a meeting to discuss their summer programs for kids K-12.

The district has $15 million to work with, the largest budget in PPS and state history. In past years, PPS says they could host about 2,500 students in their summer programs. Now with a larger budget, they can provide services for up to a 7,500 students across the city.

PPS will have over 50 programs to choose from across 13 categories and it all begins June 21. It ranges from kindergarten transition, credit completion for high school students, summer arts academy, special ed recovery services, music, migrant education, math camp and sports. PPS summer program, non-profit, Feed the Mass, will offer a diversity of classes. Founder, Jacobsen Valentine says his program to PPS was that kids learn best when they’re intellectually and physically connected while learning.

“That process was actually pretty simple. It’s come with an idea, come with a budget and share your idea and then they give you the money. And for a lot of opportunities out there it’s not that easy,” says Valentine.

Now with a larger budget, Feed the Mass, can now offer classes outside of just cooking and nutrition. They will offer classes from mental health, to agriculture and financial literacy. The budget will also allow PPS summer programs to take on more help.

“There’s a spectrum of different learning styles and what we want to create was a learning environment that has all of the spectrums,” says Valentine. “We have therapists, we have social workers, we have financial instructors.”

PPS says now is the time to enroll because more than half of the spots have been filled. For more information, click here.

