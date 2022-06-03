Twin tennis stars from Columbia River HS heading to college as champions

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights twin tennis stars from Columbia River High School who are heading to college as champions.

“This sport has given us a way of life, structure, a way of functioning. It’s opened so many doors for us just anywhere we go,” said Matt Rudi, senior at Columbia River High School.

A week ago, state qualifiers from the Columbia River High School tennis team rolled up to the University of Washington and rode out with some trophies in tow.

“It’s kind of nice to see everyone achieve their goals, and all of our spring sports at River did very, very well,” said sophomore Lauren Dreves.

Senior Grace Rudi and her tennis partner, Lauren, captured the WIAA 2A Doubles Championship while the Rapids cashed in on that girls team title.

“She’s very tall, so she’ll take anything at the net, and I got the ground strokes in the back, so she got the volleys,” Grace said.

Grace’s twin brother, Matt, was their team manager. Likewise, Grace for the River boys. Matt is a singles player who dropped one match all season, and now has a 4th place medal around his neck for all time.

“I have met the best and most loving and caring people I have ever met in my entire life in the sport of tennis, and it’s something that I don’t ever think I will be able to live without,” said Matt.

From Roll Rapids to Roll Tide, Matt will soon be off to college to study mechanical engineering at Alabama, while Grace is bound for Kentucky to learn in the medical field. Both will be part of the traveling club teams in the SEC.

“I’ll call him all the time and he’ll have to help me with math, and so he will be there for that,” Grace said.

Lauren is just here to win. She was also a star member of the River State Volleyball Champions earlier this school year.

“The sports are really similar, but people don’t kind of put it together,” Lauren said. “But it’s just crazy, I never thought I’d be here my sophomore year, especially not getting a freshman year.”

