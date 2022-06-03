WSP seeks witnesses to deadly hit-and-run crash on I-205 in Salmon Creek

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol troopers are seeking the public’s help after a man was hit and killed on Interstate 205 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on northbound I-205, south of the 134th Street exit in Salmon Creek. WSP said a vehicle left the roadway and hit a 42-year-old man from Idaho Falls, Idaho, who was trying to change a flat tire on his white 1998 Pontiac Bonneville on the right shoulder.

The victim was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with serious injuries. WSP said he later died from his injuries.

A description of the suspect vehicle is not known at this time.

WSP detectives are now seeking witnesses to the hit-and-run crash. Detectives are asking anyone who was traveling through the area between 12 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on Thursday and has dashcam video to review the recordings for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Maier at 360-449-7941 or justin.maier@wsp.wa.gov.

