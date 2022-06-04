Advertisement

New photo released of Kyron Horman 12 years after his disappearance

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have released a new age-progressed photo of a boy missing from Portland since June 4, 2010.

Saturday marks the 12-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman. He was last seen at Skyline Elementary School attending the school’s science fair. He was seven-years-old at the time.

Age-progressed photo of missing Portland boy Kyron Horman to 19.
Age-progressed photo of missing Portland boy Kyron Horman to 19.(NCMEC)

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo and video of what Kyron Horman would look like at 19. It is encouraging the public to share the photo and video.

If you have any information on the disappearance, you’re asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 988-0560 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST. A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to a resolution of Horman’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office said it remains just as dedicated to the investigation as it did 12 years ago. In collaboration with law enforcement partners, the district attorney’s office and the FBI, MCSO said it is pursuing all investigative leads and will continue to do so until Horman is found. The case remains open and active.

Horman was wearing a black t-shirt with “CSI” in green letters and a hand-print graphic, black cargo pants, white socks and black Sketchers with orange trim on the day he disappeared. He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He has a distinct V-shaped strawberry birthmark on his forehead.

DNA standards from Horman’s family and his toothbrush are being actively searched against the national DNA database. Dental records and X-rays have been uploaded into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system for comparison to unidentified remains throughout the United States.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

This June marks 12 years of searching for Kyron Horman.
‘I’m stuck at June 4, 2010′: Rally for Kyron Horman hopes to reinvigorate case almost 12 years later
Family photo of Kyron Horman on left, age progression image of Kyron at age 14 on right...
Kyron Horman investigation to be featured on Investigation Discovery show

Latest News

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center reach contract agreement, strike averted
12 years later: Age-progressed photo of Kyron Horman released on anniversary of his disappearance
12 years later: Age-progressed photo of Kyron Horman released on anniversary of his disappearance
Flyers wait for their nonstop flight at Portland International Airport.
British Airways offers first, regularly scheduled direct service from Portland to Heathrow
New nonstop flight to London from PDX