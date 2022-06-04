New photo released of Kyron Horman 12 years after his disappearance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have released a new age-progressed photo of a boy missing from Portland since June 4, 2010.

Saturday marks the 12-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman. He was last seen at Skyline Elementary School attending the school’s science fair. He was seven-years-old at the time.

Age-progressed photo of missing Portland boy Kyron Horman to 19. (NCMEC)

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo and video of what Kyron Horman would look like at 19. It is encouraging the public to share the photo and video.

If you have any information on the disappearance, you’re asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 988-0560 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST. A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to a resolution of Horman’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office said it remains just as dedicated to the investigation as it did 12 years ago. In collaboration with law enforcement partners, the district attorney’s office and the FBI, MCSO said it is pursuing all investigative leads and will continue to do so until Horman is found. The case remains open and active.

Horman was wearing a black t-shirt with “CSI” in green letters and a hand-print graphic, black cargo pants, white socks and black Sketchers with orange trim on the day he disappeared. He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He has a distinct V-shaped strawberry birthmark on his forehead.

DNA standards from Horman’s family and his toothbrush are being actively searched against the national DNA database. Dental records and X-rays have been uploaded into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system for comparison to unidentified remains throughout the United States.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.