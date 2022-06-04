British Airways offers first, regularly scheduled direct service from Portland to Heathrow

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re looking to get across the pond a little easier, there’s now a regularly scheduled direct flight from the Portland International Airport to the Heathrow Airport in London.

Friday, passengers on British Airways flight 266 were welcomed with pomp and circumstance at their gate, complete with tea and cake to celebrate Portland’s first direct flight service to London.

Diane and Mike Price were pleasantly surprised to find out they were getting on the maiden flight. This is their first visit back since the pandemic started and they’re grateful for a straight shot there.

“Great. I mean, we’ll be, fresh, ready to go tomorrow. I have a window seat so I can sleep, and we’ll be ready to party tomorrow when we get there,” Diane Price said.

They timed their trip to be in London as the queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

“I’ve followed the royal family since I was young. I got that interest from my dad. It’s just so fascinating. Their story and their lives and now the next generation,” she said.

This is also a trip down memory lane for Diane. She’s meeting up with a friend and fellow Beatles superfan to go to the Beatles Museum in Liverpool and she’s bringing along some 1960s memorabilia to share with her.

That includes dozens of collectible Beatles cards and old magazines featuring the band.

“Everyone keeps telling me these are worth a lot of money, but I don’t know, they’re priceless to me. Then I have my magazines. Look, 35 cents, 50 cents,” she said.

Price said the flight is only nine hours and costs about the same as any flight she’s taken to London before.

