Cooler & Wet Weekend Arrives

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s the big night for the Starlight Parade, and if you are going out, prepare for a wet evening. Through the day we will see some light showers come and go starting this morning, but later this evening some more steady rain looks likely. There’s also a slight chance to see a thunderstorm this evening, which could include some heavier downpours. Those storms are not expected to be widespread this evening. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side today, with highs in the mid 60s. A few light showers will continue through the day tomorrow, but those showers will pick up later in the afternoon, with another chance to see some thunderstorms, which could bring heavy downpours again and breezy winds.

By Monday, it looks like things will be drier, but some light showers are still possible. It looks like we will get much drier and warmer weather Tuesday through the end of the week.

It may not be totally dry during this time, but we will see more sunshine with some clouds throughout the week. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the workweek.

