Drivers in Portland dealing with rising gas prices

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gas prices continue to skyrocket across the country, with AAA saying the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.76 Friday. Those along the West Coast are feeling a little bit more pain at the pump; the average for a gallon of gas in Oregon is $5.32, $5.31 in Washington, and those in California paying an average of $6.24.

“I guess my reaction is I’m grateful I don’t have my car myself and the job I work for has company cars, so I’m happy I don’t have to worry paying for gas,” said Kevin, a resident who works in downtown Portland. “It’s definitely been eye opening.”

Some gas stations in Northwest Portland and downtown have begun to charge $6.19 a gallon.

“I mean, it’s incredible,” said Revo Raines, who is visiting friends from out of town. “The prices are obviously going up and it’s affecting a lot of things. He drives for a living and I’m just trying to go to the coast tomorrow because it’s his birthday. I’m driving a bunch of our friends and family to spend time down there. We are looking at the gas prices saying wow, I guess everyone will have to dig a little deeper in the pockets now.”

Raines and friends says while they won’t let gas prices affect their weekend plans, it’s still a shocking amount to pay.

“It would be nice to not have to deal with this, because we have never experienced this in our decades of driving down there,” said his friend, Rudy Ramirez.

“It’s our tradition to head to the coast and all of a sudden it’s like wow,” said Raines.

Experts expect the gas prices to continue to go up across the country.

