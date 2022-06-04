Advertisement

Nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center reach contract agreement, strike averted

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An agreement has been reached between nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and the company, the Oregon Nurses Association said.

ONA said the tentative two-year contract agreement between nurses and administrators was reached Friday. It averts a strike at the hospital.

ONA said the contract “takes critical steps to improve patient care and safety, raise nurse practice standards, keep health care affordable and begin addressing Providence’s growing staffing crisis.”

The 1,600 frontline nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center will vote on the contract in the coming weeks. If approved, the agreement takes effect immediately.

Nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center voted to authorize a strike in May. Nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center authorized strikes on Friday. ONA said it is prepared for another round of bargaining at those hospitals.

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center released the following statement on the agreement:

