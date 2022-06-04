Nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center reach contract agreement, strike averted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An agreement has been reached between nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and the company, the Oregon Nurses Association said.

ONA said the tentative two-year contract agreement between nurses and administrators was reached Friday. It averts a strike at the hospital.

ONA said the contract “takes critical steps to improve patient care and safety, raise nurse practice standards, keep health care affordable and begin addressing Providence’s growing staffing crisis.”

The 1,600 frontline nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center will vote on the contract in the coming weeks. If approved, the agreement takes effect immediately.

Nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center voted to authorize a strike in May. Nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center authorized strikes on Friday. ONA said it is prepared for another round of bargaining at those hospitals.

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center released the following statement on the agreement:

“After nearly eight months and 20 bargaining sessions, the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (PSVMC) and Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) labor negotiation teams are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement, covering almost 1,600 registered nurses. In the coming week, ONA will provide PSVMC represented registered nurses more details on the tentative agreement and the planned ratification vote. Specifics of the tentative agreement will be available to the general public following the ratification vote by represented nurses. PSVMC and ONA look forward to continuing our long history of working together collaboratively to support the practice of nursing and providing high-quality, compassionate care for the patients and communities we serve.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.